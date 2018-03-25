Terror group claims responsibility for deadly car bombing near Somali parliament

A car bomb exploded near Somalia’s parliament in the capital, Mogadishu, killing at least four people along with the driver, and injuring several others.

A car bomb exploded near Somalia’s parliament in the capital, Mogadishu, killing at least four people along with the driver, and injuring several others.

A huge cloud of smoke could be seen billowing over the area dotted with security checkpoints erected along a road leading to the presidential palace, whose main gate is just 200 yards from the blast site.

The checkpoint is also close to the interior ministry. The car bomb was detonated at a checkpoint after soldiers intercepted and stopped a suspicious vehicle, senior police Captain Mohamed Hussein told The Associated Press.

The dead included two soldiers, he said, while many of the nearly 10 people wounded are rickshaw drivers. A soldier helps seal the area after a car bomb exploded in Mogadishu (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh) Extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility, saying it killed 13 presidential guards. However, the group often exaggerates its claims of the number of casualties.

A few hours earlier, another car bomb outside the capital killed one person plus the driver, police said. Officer Mohamed Abdi told the AP that the explosion occurred after soldiers arrived at the scene to inspect the “suspicious” car which had become stuck on a sandy road in the Sinka Dheer area.

The car bombings come three days after at least 14 people were killed and 10 others wounded in a car bomb blast near the Weheliye hotel on the busy Makka Almukarramah road. Mogadishu is often a target of attacks by the Somalia-based al-Shabab, the deadliest Islamic extremist group in Africa.

A truck bombing in October killed 512 people in the country’s deadliest-ever attack. Only a few attacks since 9/11 have killed more people.

The Horn of Africa nation continues to struggle to counter the Islamic extremist group.

Concerns have been high over plans to hand over the country’s security to Somalia’s own forces as a 21,000-strong African Union force begins a withdrawal that is expected to be complete in 2020. The US military, which has stepped up efforts against al-Shabab in the past year with dozens of drone strikes, has said Somali forces are not yet ready.

Press Association