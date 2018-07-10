A tenth person has been rescued from a flooded cave in northern Thailand, Reuters reports.

Tenth boy rescued from Thai cave as mission to save others continues

A third rescue operation to bring out the remaining boys and their football coach got under way this morning.

Ten boys have now been rescued and operations are under way to rescue the remaining two boys and their coach.

Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Osatanakorn said the rescue mission began at 10.08am local time (4.08 BST) and involves 19 divers.

He said a medic and three Seals in the cave, who have been looking after those trapped, will also come out.

Earlier, the eight boys rescued after being trapped for more than two weeks were described as generally healthy.

Jedsada Chokdumrongsuk, permanent secretary at the Public Health Ministry, said the first four boys rescued, aged 12 to 16, are now able to eat normal food.

Two of them possibly have a lung infection but all eight are generally "healthy and smiling," he said.

"The kids are footballers so they have high immune systems," Mr Jedsada said. "Everyone is in high spirits and are happy to get out. But we will have a psychiatrist to evaluate them."

