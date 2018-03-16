Tens of thousands rally in Slovakia demanding early election

Protesters took to the streets for the third straight Friday despite the resignation of prime minister Robert Fico and his government on Thursday.

Those at the rallies blame Mr Fico and the three-party coalition that will still stay in power for widespread corruption.

Robert Fico quit this week Dano Veselský/TASR/AP)

Last week the protesters demanded a thorough investigation into the shooting deaths of Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova in the biggest anti-government demo since the 1989 Velvet Revolution that toppled the communist regime in Czechoslovakia.