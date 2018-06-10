Tens of thousands form 124-mile line to demand Basque secession ballot

Protesters held hands or extended scarves between themselves to form the human chain, which connected the cities of San Sebastian, Bilbao and regional capital Vitoria.

Organisers say 175,000 people participated, including Basque and Catalan pro-secession politicians and activists. Basque police did not give an official count.

The scarves bore the slogan “It’s in our hands” written in Basque.

The demonstration took place just over a month since Basque militant group Eta announced its dissolution.

Spain has refused to allow an official referendum on secession by the Catalonia region, whose leaders tried and failed to declare independence last year.