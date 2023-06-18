Tennis player with congenital limb difference ‘confident’ thanks to prosthetic
By Hannah Cottrell, PA
A nine-year-old tennis player who was born with a congenital limb difference has said she is “very confident” on the court after a prosthetic was made to help her serve the ball.
