Tennis player with congenital limb difference ‘confident’ thanks to prosthetic

Joanie Melady has noticed her confidence grow on the tennis court thanks to the Koalaa tool which helps her to serve (Koalaa/PA)

By Hannah Cottrell, PA

A nine-year-old tennis player who was born with a congenital limb difference has said she is “very confident” on the court after a prosthetic was made to help her serve the ball.