A man cools off at a misting station during the scorching weather of a heatwave in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Photo: REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier.

A record-breaking heatwave is responsible for up to 34 sudden deaths in the Vancouver area of Canada in the last 48 hours.

"Although still under investigation, heat is believed to be a contributing factor in the majority of the deaths," Royal Canadian Mounted Police Corporal Michael Kalanj said in a statement.

Temperatures in Lytton, a town in British Columbia, in southwestern Canada, reached 47.9C yesterday, absolutely shattering pervious heat records for the country.

British Columbia closed schools and universities on Monday due to extreme heat which pushed temperature in the western Canadian province to a national record over the weekend, in a country that is widely known for its brutal winter and snows.

Lytton also reported a temperature of 46.6C on Sunday. Prior to the weekend, the historical high in Canada was 45C, set in Saskatchewan in 1937, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Monday was forecast to be even hotter, as much of western Canada set local temperature records, pushing people to take shelter in beaches and lake fronts. Social media posts with tips on staying cool without air conditioners went viral, in a province where less than 40pc of homes have air conditioning.

The high sustained heat is unusual in the Pacific Northwest, which is more accustomed to long bouts of rain rather than sun.

The heatwave has been caused by a high pressure system that isn't moving, said Greg Flato, a senior research scientist with Environment and Climate Change Canada based in Victoria.

"Temperatures get very hot during the day, they don't cool off that much of the night and they stay relatively stationary, as opposed to the usual kind of weather events here on the West Coast... that come in across the Pacific and sweep across us," Mr Flato said.

"It drives home the point that climate is changing. Science has been telling us for a long time but to be actually immersed in it, as we are here and having to sleep down in the basement to stay cool - it really drives that home."

