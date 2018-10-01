Teetotal Trump: I’d be a mess as a drinker

Donald Trump has joked he would be a “mess” if he indulged in alcohol.

The president spoke about his drinking habits at a news conference as he discussed Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s comments about drinking beer in high school and college.

The president said he is not a drinker, adding: “I can honestly say I’ve never had a beer in my life,” and: “It’s one of my only good traits.

“Can you imagine if I had, what a mess I’d be? I’d be the world’s worst.”

Mr Trump’s older brother, Fred Jr, died after struggling with alcoholism.

In the past, Mr Trump has described his brother as a “great guy”, but said he “had a problem with alcohol”, and that he learned from his brother.

Press Association