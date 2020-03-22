Teenager killed as strong earthquake shakes Croatia

A man inspects the damage caused by the earthquake in Zagreb, Croatia (Filip Horvat/AP)

A strong earthquake shook Croatia and its capital on Sunday, causing widespread damage and panic.

A 15-year-old was killed and there were other injuries, media reported.

The European seismological agency, EMSC, said the earthquake measured 5.3 and struck a wide area north of the capital, Zagreb, at 6.23am (0523 GMT).

A car is crushed by falling debris after the earthquake in Zagreb, Croatia (Filip Horvat/AP)

The epicentre was four miles (7km) north of Zagreb at a depth of six miles (10km).

Many buildings in the city cracked, and walls and rooftops were damaged.

Streets were littered with debris, with concrete slabs falling on cars and chimneys landing in front of entrances.

Inside homes, residents shared photos of belongings falling off shelves, broken bottles and glass.

People inspect the damage caused by the earthquake in the main square in central Zagreb, Croatia (Filip Horvat/AP)

Croatian media said a 15-year-old died. Officials said there were other injuries, but gave no immediate details.

The earthquake struck amid a partial lockdown of the capital because of the spread of the coronavirus.

People were told to avoid public areas, such as parks and public squares, but had no choice as they ran out of their apartments.

Up to five people keeping distance are allowed to be together.

One of the spires of Zagreb’s cathedral was damaged in the earthquake (Darko Bandic/AP)

Zagreb’s famous cathedral was also damaged, with the top of one of its two spires collapsing. The cathedral was rebuilt after it toppled in the 1880 earthquake.

Power was cut as people ran out of their homes. Several fires were also reported.

At least two other tremors were recorded later.

PA Media