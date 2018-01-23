News World News

Teenager held after two killed in shooting at US high school

The 15-year-old will be charged with murder.

Emergency crews respond after a fatal school shooting at Marshall County High School (Ryan Hermens/The Paducah Sun via AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

Two people have been killed and 19 injured in a shooting at a high school in south-west Kentucky, the state’s governor said.

Matt Bevin added that of the 19 injured, 14 have suffered gunshot wounds.

He also said the suspect in the Tuesday morning shooting at Marshall County High School is a 15-year-old male student who will be charged with murder.

Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders said the suspect was armed with a handgun.

Emergency crews respond after the fatal school shooting (Ryan Hermens/The Paducah Sun via AP)

He said one girl died at the scene while a boy died at a hospital.

Press Association

