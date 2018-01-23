Teenager held after two killed in shooting at US high school

Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS...Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded...Much yet unknown...Please do not speculate or spread hearsay...Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us... — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 23, 2018

He also said the suspect in the Tuesday morning shooting at Marshall County High School is a 15-year-old male student who will be charged with murder.

Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders said the suspect was armed with a handgun.