Teenager charged with murdering eight-year-old girl in Atlanta

Secoriea Turner was fatally shot in Atlanta on July 4 (John Bazemore/AP)

A teenage suspect has been charged with murder and aggravated assault in a shooting that killed an eight-year-old Atlanta girl.

The incident happened near the site of an earlier police shooting, officers said on Wednesday.

Police issued warrants a day earlier for 19-year-old Julian Conley over the death of Secoriea Turner, police spokesman Anthony Grant said.

Conley’s lawyer Jackie Patterson said the teenager was peacefully protesting and witnessed the shooting but did not open fire himself.

Secoriea was fatally shot on July 4 while riding in an SUV with her mother and another adult near the Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old black man, was killed by a white police officer on June 12.

PA Media