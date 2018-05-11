A 14-year-old has been arrested after a classmate was shot in the arm with a rifle at their high school in California.

Teenager arrested after classmate shot with rifle at high school

Authorities say the teenager dumped the gun in the desert before being caught in a shopping centre.

The shooting at Highland High School in Palmdale was sparked by a dispute between the two students, officials added. Investigators are still trying to determine a specific motive.

The victim, also 14, was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, a Los Angeles County sheriff’s spokeswoman said. Garret Root, a teacher at the school, told KNBC-TV he was walking up to the school when he saw a group of students running away and asked them what was happening.

“They said there was a shooter,” Mr Root said. “At first I didn’t believe them, but then I heard a gunshot. He said he saw what looked like a boy, about 100 yards away, carrying a long gun.

The lockdown at the school was lifted several hours after the shooting and school officials said they would begin reuniting students with their parents. The FBI and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded to the scene.

Sheriff’s deputies also received a call reporting shots fired in the vicinity of Manzanita Elementary School about seven miles away from Highland High School.

Officials said deputies searched the elementary school and found no evidence of a shooting.

