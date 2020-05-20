Teenage princess who is next in line to Belgian throne to join military school

King Philippe of Belgium with Princess Elisabeth (Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo via AP)

Princess Elisabeth, the next in line to the Belgian throne, is signing up to do a year in military school to help her prepare for royal duties.

The palace announced that the princess, 18, will enter the Royal Military School in central Brussels for a one-year course in social and military sciences.

Her father, King Philippe, also attended the school.

Princess Elisabeth and Prince Gabriel watch the Belgian National Day parade (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)

Princess Elisabeth and Prince Gabriel watch the Belgian National Day parade (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)

“She joins a long tradition within the royal family,” the statement said.

She is set to graduate from the United World College of the Atlantic in Wales at the end of the month.

