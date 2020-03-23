Teenage girl dies as earthquake aftershocks rattle Croatian capital

A man uses his phone as he looks at the damage after an earthquake, in downtown Zagreb, Croatia, Monday, March 23, 2020. Croatia experienced a series of aftershocks a day after a strong earthquake triggered widespread damage and injured over 20 people in the capital. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Croatia has experienced a series of aftershocks a day after a strong earthquake caused widespread damage, killing a 15-year-old girl and injuring at least 27 more people amid a partial coronavirus lockdown of the capital.

Seismologists said more than 50 weaker tremors have been felt in Zagreb since a 5.5 magnitude quake struck the capital early on Sunday, triggering panic, the evacuation of hospitals and structural damage, including the city’s famous cathedral and other historic buildings.

The strongest aftershock, measuring 3.7, sent people rushing out of their homes into public parks despite earlier warnings from authorities against large gatherings in public areas to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

Firemen inspect damage in Zagreb (Darko Bandic/AP)

Officials said a 15-year-old girl died in a Zagreb hospital on Monday from injuries she suffered during the earthquake on Sunday.

A further 26 people were injured, 17 seriously, while 250 houses were damaged and 59 people had to be housed in temporary shelters.

Interior minister Davor Bozinovic announced new restrictions to combat the spread of the virus, including a ban on people leaving their homes except to buy food and medicine, seeking medical attention or going to work.

“We are fighting two crises at the same time,” Mr Bozinovic said. “One is against the coronavirus and the other is against the consequences of the earthquake.”

There were 315 coronavirus cases confirmed in Croatia by Monday.

PA Media