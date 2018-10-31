News World News

Wednesday 31 October 2018

Teenage attacker killed in bomb blast at Russian intelligence agency branch

Russian investigators said they are treating the attack as an act of terrorism.

An ambulance carries a casualty after an explosion at the entrance of an FSB office in the city of Akhangelsk, in northern Russia (AP Photo/Maria Vavilina)
By Associated Press Reporter

A teenage boy has killed himself and injured three security officials after setting off a bomb at the entrance of a local branch of Russia’s main intelligence agency.

The 17-year-old entered the local branch of the FSB intelligence agency in Akhangelsk and removed the improvised explosive device from a bag, causing it to detonate, the National Anti-Terrorist Committee said.

Authorities are treating the incident as terrorism (Russian Investigative Committee’s photo via AP)

The explosion killed the boy and injured three FSB officers. It was not immediately clear if the teenager had meant to just leave the bomb or had also intended to blow himself up.

Authorities cordoned off the area around the FSB office and boosted security measures at all public offices in the city.

The FSB and other security have been targeted in the past in another region, the North Caucasus, mostly by Islamist insurgents.

Press Association

