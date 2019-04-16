News World News

Tuesday 16 April 2019

Teenage activist tells EU to panic about climate change

Greta Thunberg fought back tears as she warned about rapid species extinctions, soil erosion, deforestation and the pollution of oceans.

Young Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Young Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

By Associated Press Reporter

Swedish teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg says time is running out to halt climate change and she is urging European politicians “to panic”.

The 16-year-old told EU leaders: “I want you to act as if the house is on fire.”

She said that “if our house was falling apart you wouldn’t hold three emergency Brexit summits and no emergency summit regarding the breakdown of the climate and environment”.

During a speech met with a standing ovation, Ms Thunberg fought back tears as she warned about rapid species extinctions, soil erosion, deforestation and the pollution of oceans.

In a reference to the international funding effort launched to rebuild the fire-ravaged Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, she urged MEPs and officials to use “cathedral thinking” to tackle climate change.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News