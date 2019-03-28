A teenager who pushed her friend off a 60-foot bridge in a "prank" that went viral has been jailed.

Teen who pushed friend off 60-foot bridge in 'prank' that went viral jailed

Taylor Smith (19) will have to spend two days in jail and a month doing community service for the August 2018 incident — which left 16-year-old Jordan Holgerson with a bruised esophagus, punctured lungs and shattered ribs.

At Ms Smith’s sentencing, Ms Holgerson described how she has been suffering with anxiety and panic attacks ever since getting pushed.

“I didn’t ask for any this, but last summer my said-to-be good friend changed my life for the worst,” Ms Holgerson said, before getting choked up and passing her notes to a court advocate to read.

“This nightmare started for me when I was falling through the air — and I was really terrified,” Ms Holgerson wrote. “When I was being pulled from the water, I thought: ‘I’m going to die.’ I couldn’t breathe and I was watching my body change color by the second.”

Ms Smith was sentenced on Wednesday at at a hearing in Clark County, Washington.

