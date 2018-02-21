News World News

Wednesday 21 February 2018

Teen handed six months in prison for smuggling Bengal tiger cub into US

The cub was found in the 18-year-old’s car.

Smuggled Tiger Cub
Smuggled Tiger Cub

By Associated Press Reporter

Ahead of the sentencing on Tuesday, the defence barrister for 18-year-old Luis Valencia told a court in San Diego that his client had had a lapse in judgement and wanted the endangered tiger as a pet.

But prosecutors argued Valencia’s mobile phone data showed he was running an animal smuggling business and boasted about getting thousands for monkeys, jaguars and lions.

ipanews_d1fdbcb5-6fee-4eea-889a-5c9f06fbed40_embedded235119009
Smuggled Tiger Cub

The six-week-old cub was found on the passenger-side floor in Valencia’s car in August at a San Diego border checkpoint.

Tigers are endangered and it is illegal to import them without a permit.

The tiger cub was named Moka and now lives at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News