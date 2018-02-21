Teen handed six months in prison for smuggling Bengal tiger cub into US

Ahead of the sentencing on Tuesday, the defence barrister for 18-year-old Luis Valencia told a court in San Diego that his client had had a lapse in judgement and wanted the endangered tiger as a pet.

But prosecutors argued Valencia’s mobile phone data showed he was running an animal smuggling business and boasted about getting thousands for monkeys, jaguars and lions.

Smuggled Tiger Cub

The six-week-old cub was found on the passenger-side floor in Valencia’s car in August at a San Diego border checkpoint.