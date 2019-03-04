Ted Baker founder resigns following harassment allegations

Ray Kelvin has resigned as chief executive of Ted Baker with immediate effect following harassment allegations.

Mr Kelvin, who also founded the retailer, was forced to take a leave of absence last year amid claims that he enforced a "hugging" culture at the company.

Accusations were also made that he massaged employees, kissed their ears and asked some to sit on his lap.

Mr Kelvin denies all allegations of misconduct, but Ted Baker said on Monday that he had agreed to resign as chief executive and director of the retail chain.

Executive chairman David Bernstein said: "Ray Kelvin founded the business 32 years ago and has, together with the fantastic team around him, been the driving force behind it becoming the global brand it is today.

"As founder and CEO, we are grateful for his tireless energy and vision. However, in light of the allegations made against him, Ray has decided that it is in the best interests of the company for him to resign so that the business can move forward under new leadership."

Ted Baker shares were up over 3% in morning trade at 1,950p.

Mr Kelvin himself said that stepping away is the "right thing to do".

He said: "The past few months have been deeply distressing and I'll now be taking time privately with my family to consider what my next adventure will be. Bye for now, Ray."

An internal independent committee has been in the process of investigating the allegations alongside law firm Herbert Smith Freehills.

The probe will continue, with the primary focus now on Ted Baker's policies, procedures and handling of complaints.

Acting chief executive Lindsay Page has agreed to continue in the role, with Mr Bernstein providing additional support in an executive capacity until no later than November 30 2020, by which time a successor will be appointed.

Mr Bernstein added that the company is determined to "learn lessons" from the episode.

The Organise anti-harassment campaign group, which first brought the allegations to light, hailed Mr Kelvin's departure as a victory.

Its executive director Nat Whalley said: "Ray Kelvin's resignation shows the power of staff teaming up to create positive change at work.

"The new CEO should create a culture which ensures that all staff feel safe and listened to when it comes to allegations of harassment in the workplace."

Online Editors