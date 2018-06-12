Ted Baker boosts sales despite tough trading conditions

Group sales at the retailer rose 4.2% in the 19 weeks to June 9, a performance achieved against a backdrop of bad weather across both Europe and the East Coast of America.

“Despite an uncertain consumer outlook, we are well positioned to continue Ted Baker's long-term development”

“Despite an uncertain consumer outlook, we are well positioned to continue Ted Baker's long-term development”

Despite an uncertain consumer outlook, we are well positioned to continue Ted Baker's long-term development Chief executive Ray Kelvin

Online sales jumped 33.6%, while wholesale sales were up 14.2% over the period.

Ray Kelvin, founder and chief executive of Ted Baker, said: “The group’s continued progress and growth is a reflection of the design and quality of our collections as well as the sustained appeal of the Ted Baker brand.

“These strengths, along with our business model and the passion, skill and commitment of our team mean that, despite an uncertain consumer outlook, we are well positioned to continue Ted Baker’s long-term development.”