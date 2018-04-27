Teacher at gun massacre school ‘compared student to Hitler’

The controversy involves Greg Pittman, a history teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, who supports gun control, and junior Kyle Kashuv, who has defended gun rights following the mass shooting.

Kyle tweeted that three students had told him Mr Pittman said: “Kyle is acting like the next Hitler.”

The teenager had complained about being questioned by school security after posting photos of himself holding an AR-15 assault rifle at a gun range.