Talks held in Italy amid political crisis

Milan’s stock index opened slightly higher on Wednesday after Asian markets slid on investor concern that a new election could become a referendum on whether Italy will stick with the euro currency.

The uncertainty rose after President Sergio Mattarella’s designation of Mr Cottarelli, a former IMF official, to head a politically neutral government failed to calm markets.

Italian president Sergio Mattarella (Fabio Frustaci/ANSA via AP)

The appointment also riled populists, whose attempts to form a government were quashed by Mr Mattarella over their designation of a Eurosceptic economy minister.