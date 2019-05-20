Sudan’s ruling generals and protesters behind months of mass demonstrations that drove autocrat Omar al-Bashir from power have failed to strike a deal but agree to keep talking.

Talks continue but solution elusive for Sudan’s generals and protesters

That is after the latest round of negotiations between the two sides that resumed on Sunday, following a three-day pause.

Another round is due on Monday night.

A protester takes a rest in a street (AP)

After ousting Mr al-Bashir, the military took over but the protesters remained on the streets, demanding the military hand over power to civilian rule.

Shams al-Deen al-Kabashi, a spokesman for the military council, said the sticking point remains the make-up of the sovereign council that will guide the country through a three-year transition period.

Madani Abbas, a negotiator for the protesters, says he hopes a final deal, acceptable to all Sudanese, will be struck on Monday.

Press Association