News World News

Thursday 18 October 2018

Taliban suicide blast targets Nato convoy near Kabul

At least two civilians have been killed in the attack near the Afghan capital.

Afghan National army soldiers search a car at a checkpoint (AP)
Afghan National army soldiers search a car at a checkpoint (AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

At least two civilians have died after a suicide bomb attack on a Nato convoy near the Afghan capital, Kabul.

The Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack.

Wahida Shakar, spokeswoman for the provincial governor in Parwan, said the assault took place in Bagram district. Along with the two people killed, at last three civilians were wounded.

ipanews_002ab244-7a48-4143-b05a-812f053fcefa_embedded239169693
Tensions are high ahead of Afghan elections (AP)

Bagram is located about 24 miles from Kabul and is also the home of a sprawling US military base.

Nato spokeswoman Sgt 1st Class Debra Richardson said three service members were wounded in the bombing but did not provide more details.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says an insurgent suicide bomber rammed his car into the convoy.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News