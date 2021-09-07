Taliban appoints all-male interim government for Afghanistan

The Taliban has announced an all-male interim government for Afghanistan.

The new administration is stacked with veterans of their hard-line rule from the 1990s and the 20-year battle against the US-led coalition.

The decision to have an all-male government is unlikely to win the international support the new leaders desperately need to avoid an economic meltdown.

Appointed to the key post of interior minister was Sirajuddin Haqqani, who is on the FBI’s most-wanted list with a $5m bounty on his head and is believed to still be holding at least one American hostage. He headed the feared Haqqani network that is blamed for many deadly attacks and kidnappings.

The announcement came hours after Taliban fighters fired their guns into the air to disperse protesters in the capital of Kabul and arrested several journalists, the second time in less than a week that heavy-handed tactics were used to break up a demonstration.

Drawn mostly from Afghanistan’s dominant Pashtun ethnic group, the cabinet's lack of representation from other ethnic groups also seems certain to hobble its support from abroad.

As much as 80pc of Afghanistan's budget comes from the international community, and a long-running economic crisis has worsened in recent months.

Near daily flights from Qatar are bringing in humanitarian aid, but the needs are massive, and the Taliban can hardly afford isolation.

In announcing the Cabinet, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid emphasized that the appointments were temporary. He did not say how long they would serve and what would be the catalyst for a change.

Since taking over Afghanistan in mid-August after US troops withdrew, the Taliban have shown no indications they will hold elections.

The interim prime minister, Mullah Hasan Akhund, also headed the Taliban government in Kabul during the last years of its rule.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who had led talks with the US and signed the deal that led to the withdrawal, will be one of two deputies to Akhund.

A policy statement accompanying the Cabinet announcement sought to allay fears of Afghanistan's neighbours and the rest of the world, but was unlikely to calm the fears of women, who didn't get a single post.

“Our message to our neighbours, the region and the world is that Afghanistan's soil will not be used against the security of any other country,” the statement said.

It urged foreign diplomats, embassies, consulates and humanitarian organisations to return to Afghanistan. “Their presence is the need of our country,” it said.

The statement spoke of protecting the rights of minorities and the underprivileged, and it promised education “to all countrymen within the framework of Sharia”. Women were not mentioned in the three-page statement.

Abdul Salam Hanafi, an ethnic Uzbek, was named as second deputy to Hasan Akhund. A long-time Taliban member, he is unlikely to satisfy demands for inclusivity and minority representation.

Besides Haqqani as head of the police, the other top security post of defense minister went to Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob , the son of Taliban founder and near mythic figure Mullah Mohammad Omar.

The Haqqani network, which dominates most of eastern Afghanistan, has been blamed for dramatic attacks in Kabul in the past two decades and for orchestrating kidnappings, often of Americans. Washington believes it still holds Mark Frerichs, a civilian contractor, who was abducted in January 2020 and has not been heard from since.

The new foreign minister will be Amir Khan Muttaqi, another prominent figure from the Taliban's last time in power. He faces a difficult task, given the Cabinet's lack of diversity.