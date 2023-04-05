Taking a tea break in work won’t make you feel any less tired, study finds

Researchers simulated an office-like environment where participants were told to take a 10-minute break every 50 minutes. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA

Stopping for tea breaks while at work does nothing to make people more efficient or prevent them from feeling tired, research suggests.

A study that simulated an office day – with tasks involving attention, concentration, learning, and memory – showed that healthy men who took a 10-minute break every 50 minutes were more likely to experience mental exhaustion.

In the findings, published in the International Journal of Psychophysiology, the researchers said that this may be because dipping in and out can overstimulate the brain, leading to fatigue afterwards.

Lead author Professor Marius Brazaitis, of Lithuanian Sports University’s Institute of Sport Science and Innovations, said: “Contrary to popular belief, our findings show that taking short breaks during the work day does not improve cognitive function or prevent fatigue.

“Tasks that require high levels of mental effort deteriorated during the seven-hour period, which may be due to the brain’s high energy needs and its reliance on a steady supply of glucose and oxygen to maintain optimal cognitive performance.”

For the study, the researchers examined the cognitive function, motivation, mood, and brain activity in 18 healthy men aged 23 to 29.

To test cognitive function, the scientists set the participants nine different tasks that involved attention, concentration, learning and memory.

The researchers simulated an office-like environment for a day where the men completed the tasks over seven hours.The participants were told to take a 10-minute break every 50 minutes.

Blood tests and brain scans were also used to collect data.

When compared with a control day without work, the team found taking breaks induced mental exhaustion.

This in turn affected the participants’ ability to focus, impacting functions including attention, learning and recognition, the researchers said.

Even after a four-and-a-half-hour rest, the participants struggled to recover fully. ​

Commenting on the research, Dr Colin Rigby of Keele Business School, who was not involved in the study, said: “The idea that tasks can be broken down to fit within a pattern of breaks becomes a work-related task in itself, thus compounding the work pressure.”