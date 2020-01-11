News World News

Saturday 11 January 2020

Taiwanese president ahead of challenger in election

Early results show Tsai Ing-wen is heading for a second term.

Tsai Ing-wen casts her ballot in New Taipei City (AP)
By Elaine Kurtenbach and Johnson Lai

Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen is ahead of her closest challenger, Han Kuo-yu of the Nationalist Party, according to unofficial early election results.

Supporters of each candidate gathered in Taipei and in Kaohsiung, where Mr Han is mayor, to await results as early figures were revealed by Taiwanese TV channels.

The self-governing island is expected to know later on Saturday whether Ms Tsai has won a second term in office with her tough stance toward China, which considers the island a renegade province.

Han Kuo-yu (AP)

Months of anti-government protests in Hong Kong have left many in Taiwan sceptical about China’s “one country, two systems” model for their self-ruled island.

China and Taiwan separated during civil war in 1949, but Beijing occasionally threatens to use force to seize control if necessary.

