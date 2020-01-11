Taiwanese president ahead of challenger in election

Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen is ahead of her closest challenger, Han Kuo-yu of the Nationalist Party, according to unofficial early election results.

Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen is ahead of her closest challenger, Han Kuo-yu of the Nationalist Party, according to unofficial early election results.

Supporters of each candidate gathered in Taipei and in Kaohsiung, where Mr Han is mayor, to await results as early figures were revealed by Taiwanese TV channels.

The self-governing island is expected to know later on Saturday whether Ms Tsai has won a second term in office with her tough stance toward China, which considers the island a renegade province.

Han Kuo-yu (AP)

Months of anti-government protests in Hong Kong have left many in Taiwan sceptical about China’s “one country, two systems” model for their self-ruled island.

China and Taiwan separated during civil war in 1949, but Beijing occasionally threatens to use force to seize control if necessary.

PA Media