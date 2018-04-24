Syrian troops target IS tunnels in Damascus

The aim of the operation is to destroy trenches and tunnels in the Hajar al-Aswad neighbourhood and the nearby Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk that is also mostly controlled by IS, it was reported.

A group of journalists taken to the adjacent neighbourhood of Qadam witnessed intense shelling and air strikes on IS positions in the camp and Hajar al-Aswad.

The area in southern Damascus is the last part of the capital not controlled by President Bashar Assad’s forces.