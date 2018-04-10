Syrian government forces and their allies are on alert and taking precautionary measures at military bases and posts amid fears of a US strike in the aftermath of a suspected chemical weapons attack, Syrian war monitors said.

Syrian troops on alert amid fear of US strike after attack

The measures come as President Donald Trump vowed to respond “forcefully” to Saturday’s suspected chemical weapons attack on civilians near Damascus and warning that Russia – or any other nation found to share responsibility – will “pay a price”.

Syrian opposition activists said 40 people died in Saturday night’s alleged chemical attack in the town of Douma, the last remaining rebel bastion just outside of the Syrian capital, Damascus. .@POTUS Trump condemns the heinous attack on innocent Syrians with banned chemical weapons. #Syria pic.twitter.com/qiEahlL3Ah — Department of State (@StateDept) April 9, 2018 The opposition blamed President Bashar Assad’s forces for the attack, accusations the government and its Russian backers strongly deny.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that as of Monday night, troops have been on a 72-hour alert and are fortifying their positions. The observatory’s chief Rami Abdurrahman said the alert includes all army positions and bases from the southern province of Sweida all the way to Aleppo province in the north, the Mediterranean coast in the west to Deir el-Zour province in the east, along the Iraqi border.

The Sound and Picture Organisation, an activist collective in eastern Syria, said that Iranian fighters and members of Lebanon’s Hezbollah group have evacuated their positions in the Boukamal area, near Iraq’s border. A Lebanese politician with close links to the Syrian government confirmed that precautionary measures are being taken throughout Syria.

The politician added that the atmosphere and American statements hint of a possible strike “but there are no indications on the ground so far”. The politician said the Syrian government was expecting a limited strike, similar to the one on Shayrat air base last year, referring to last year’s US attack on the central air base of Shayrat in the central province of Homs following a chemical weapons attack on northern Syria that Washington blamed on the government.

In Moscow, a senior Russian politician said his country is willing to help arrange a visit this week for experts from the international chemical weapons watchdog to the site of the suspected poison gas attack.

Yevgeny Serberennikov, from the defence committee at the Federation Council, told the RIA Novosti news agency that Russia is anxious for the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to “finally start carrying out the functions it was created for”.

Press Association