Syrian troops advance in rebel-held region near capital

Syria’s Central Military Media said government forces captured at least six villages and towns along the edge of eastern Ghouta.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the rebels regained control of at least one town, while fighting continues.

Rebel groups launched a counter-offensive on Sunday, sending fighters behind government lines in a series of attacks.

Eastern Ghouta, home to some 400,000 people, has been under a crippling siege and daily bombardment for months.

No civilians have exited through a humanitarian corridor set up by Russia and the Syrian government nearly a week ago.