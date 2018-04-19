News World News

Thursday 19 April 2018

Syrian rebel fighters lay down weapons and leave another town

A deal struck with government forces allows them to move with their families to an opposition-held area.

Russian soldiers and Syrian government forces overseeing the evacuation of rebel fighters from the Army of Islam and their families from the town of Dumayr (Sana/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

Hundreds of rebels fighters in a Syrian town northeast of Damascus have handed in their weapons and started to leave under an evacuation deal, Syrian government media reported.

Under the agreement, the rebels are allowed to move with their families to opposition-held areas in the country’s north, effectively surrendering their turf to Syrian government forces.

The state Sana news agency says the Army of Islam fighters and their families are leaving the town of Dumayr on Thursday.

Russian soldiers and Syrian government forces monitor the evacuation (Sana/AP)

The report says 1,500 rebels and 3,500 of their next of kin are to leave Dumayr for the town of Jarablus, near the Turkish border.

Dumayr is in the Qalamoun mountains, near the eastern Ghouta region which came under full government control last week after a weeks-long offensive and an alleged chemical weapons attack.

Press Association

