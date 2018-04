Syrian rebel fighters lay down weapons and leave another town

Under the agreement, the rebels are allowed to move with their families to opposition-held areas in the country’s north, effectively surrendering their turf to Syrian government forces.

The state Sana news agency says the Army of Islam fighters and their families are leaving the town of Dumayr on Thursday.

Russian soldiers and Syrian government forces monitor the evacuation (Sana/AP)

The report says 1,500 rebels and 3,500 of their next of kin are to leave Dumayr for the town of Jarablus, near the Turkish border.