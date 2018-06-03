Syrian leader Assad wants to meet Kim Jong Un, North Korean media say

A KCNA report said Mr Assad made the comments on May 30 while receiving the credentials for the North Korean ambassador.

Mr Assad was quoted as saying: “I am going to visit the DPRK and meet HE Kim Jong Un.”

Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (Valery Sharifulin/TASS/AP)

DPRK is an acronym for the North’s official name.