News World News

Tuesday 20 February 2018

Syrian government fighters enter Kurdish enclave amid Turkish threats

Turkey has warned it would strike back if the Syrian troops’ objective is to protect Kurdish fighters it is carrying out operations against.

Turkey is carrying out an offensive against Syrian Kurdish fighters in Afrin (AP)
Turkey is carrying out an offensive against Syrian Kurdish fighters in Afrin (AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

Syrian state TV showed about 20 vehicles with heavy machine guns mounted on them entering Afrin from the nearby village of Nubul.

Scores of gunmen were on the vehicles, waving Syrian flags and chanting pro-government slogans.

There was no immediate comment about the deployment from Kurdish officials.

The move came a day after Turkey warned the Syrian government against entering the Kurdish-controlled enclave where a major Turkish military offensive is under way, saying it would hit back if the Syrian troops’ goal is to protect the Kurdish fighters.

Reports earlier said Turkish troops and allied Syrian opposition forces had linked a swathe of land in the Afrin enclave to the Turkish-held Syrian city of Azaz.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News