Saturday 8 September 2018

Syrian air raids pound edge of rebel-held Idlib

The assault came a day after Iran and Russia backed a military campaign in the area.

Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani(AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
By Associated Press Reporters

Syrian government and Russian planes have targeted the southern edge of Idlib province with a series of air strikes, activists said.

The strikes have ratcheted up the pressure on the densely populated rebel-held bastion, a day after Iran and Russia backed a military campaign in the area despite Turkey’s pleas for a ceasefire.

Turkey has troops and observations points that ring Idlib.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported more than 30 air raids on Saturday on a number of towns and villages in south-western Idlib and adjacent northern Hama province, an area targeted over the last few days which overlooks government-controlled areas.

Schools were shut in Khan Sheikhoun, an area under attack, because of the raids, the Observatory reported.

