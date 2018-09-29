Syria demands withdrawal of all foreign troops

Syria’s foreign minister has demanded the immediate withdrawal of all foreign troops from Syria who are there in the country “illegally”.

He cited US, French and Turkish troops who are in Syria without invitation from the Syrian government.

He said the Syrian government considers them “occupation forces and will be dealt with accordingly”.

The United States has around 2,000 troops in northern Syria, working with local forces against Islamic State militants in the country.

Press Association