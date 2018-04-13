Syria chemical attack staged by UK, claims Russia

Volunteer first responders and activists said a chemical attack by the Syrian government killed more than 40 people in the town of Douma, which drew international outrage and prompted Washington and its allies to consider a military response.

Russian Defence Ministry spokesman, Major General Igor Konashenkov, released statements by medics from Douma's hospital who said a group of people toting video cameras entered the hospital, shouting that its patients had been struck with chemical weapons and causing panic.

Moscow warned against any strikes and threatened to retaliate.

The medics said none of the patients were hurt by chemicals.

Maj Gen Konashenkov said Britain was "directly involved in the provocation".