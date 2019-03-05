Switzerland releases new version of banknote worth £760
The Swiss National Bank said the new note is smaller with ‘complex security features’.
Switzerland’s central bank has unveiled a redesigned version of its 1,000-franc (£760) note.
The Swiss National Bank said the overhauled version of its highest-denomination note is “smaller and thus easier to handle” than its predecessor, as well as incorporating “complex security features”.
The purple and yellow note, featuring a handshake on one side and the Swiss parliament on the other, will go into circulation from March 13.
The 1,000-franc note is a longstanding tradition in cash-friendly Switzerland.
The country’s approach contrasts with that of the European Central Bank, which in 2016 decided to discontinue production of its 500-euro note — currently worth £430.
The ECB dropped its biggest note amid concerns that it had become too popular among crooks and money launderers.
Press Association