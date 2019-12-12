News World News

Thursday 12 December 2019

Swimming Santa feeds the fish at Berlin aquarium

The festive feeding of the sharks, rays and others has become an annual event at Berlin’s Sea Life aquarium.

A diver dressed as Santa Claus feeds a fish at the Sea Life aquarium in Berlin (Markus Schreiber/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

A diver dressed as Father Christmas has descended into the tank at a German aquarium to offer the fish some seasonal cheer.

The swimming Santa was joined by a companion dressed as an angel.

Divers dressed as an angel and Santa Claus dive inside the aquarium (Markus Schreiber/AP)

The festive feeding of the sharks, rays and others has become an annual event at the Sea Life aquarium in Berlin.

It is home to about 5,000 underwater creatures.

