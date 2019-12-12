Swimming Santa feeds the fish at Berlin aquarium

A diver dressed as Father Christmas has descended into the tank at a German aquarium to offer the fish some seasonal cheer.

The swimming Santa was joined by a companion dressed as an angel.

Divers dressed as an angel and Santa Claus dive inside the aquarium (Markus Schreiber/AP)

The festive feeding of the sharks, rays and others has become an annual event at the Sea Life aquarium in Berlin.

It is home to about 5,000 underwater creatures.

PA Media