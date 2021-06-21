| 12.4°C Dublin

Sweden’s Prime Minister loses confidence vote

Stefan Lofven has become Sweden’s first government leader to lose a vote of confidence.

Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven (Anders Wiklund / TT via AP)

Sweden&rsquo;s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven (Anders Wiklund / TT via AP)

Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven (Anders Wiklund / TT via AP)

Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven (Anders Wiklund / TT via AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has lost a no-confidence vote making him the country’s first government leader ever to lose such a motion.

The vote was initiated on Tuesday by the small Left Party, an ally of the minority government that is not in the two-party centre-left coalition.

It is unclear what will happen next in Sweden. Mr Lofven had said he wanted to wait for the outcome of the no-confidence vote and then “think through what is best for Sweden”.

Mr Lofven, who has been Sweden’s Social Democratic prime minister since 2014, said he would either call a snap election or become the head of a caretaker government.

He has one week to decide what to do.

