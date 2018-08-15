Sweden car fires suspect arrested in Turkey

A man suspected of arson in connection with dozens of car fires in the Swedish city of Gothenburg has been arrested in Turkey.

About 80 cars were set ablaze in the night from Monday to Tuesday, chiefly in Gothenburg, Sweden’s second-biggest city, and nearby Trollhattan, an industrial city.

Fires were also reported on a smaller scale in Malmo.

Around 80 vehicles were torched in three cities (AP)

Police spokesman Thomas Fuxborg said a man in his 20s was arrested a day earlier as he tried to enter Turkey. He is suspected of arson and is expected to be returned to Sweden.

Two others, aged 16 and 21 and living in Frolunda, a suburb of Gothenburg where of some the fires took place, were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of arson.

Press Association