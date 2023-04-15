Sustained firing heard in Sudanese capital amid tensions

Spokesman for the Sudanese Armed Forces, Brigadier Nabil Abdullah, reads a statement warning of conflict after the recent deployment of Sudan’s powerful paramilitary in the capital and other cities (SUNA/AP)

Sustained firing has been heard in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum amid tensions between the military and the country’s powerful paramilitary forces.

The firing could be heard in a number of areas, including central Khartoum and the Bahri neighbourhood, on Saturday morning.

Tensions between the military and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), as the paramilitary is known, have escalated in recent months, forcing a delay in the signing of an internationally backed deal with political parties to revive the country’s democratic transition.

In a statement on Saturday, the RSF accused the army of attacking its forces at one of its bases in South Khartoum.

The military used light and heavy weapons in the attack, it said.

The army has not commented.

Commercial planes trying to land in Khartoum began turning around to head back to their originating airport.

Flights from Saudi Arabia turned back after nearly landing at Khartoum International Airport, flight tracking data showed.

Footage posted to Twitter purported to show RSF troops at the airport.

Current tensions between the army and the paramilitary stem from a disagreement over how the RSF should be integrated into the military and which authority should oversee the process.

The merger is a key condition of Sudan’s unsigned transition agreement.

However, the army-RSF rivalry dates back to the rule of autocratic president Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted in 2019.

Under the former president, the paramilitary force, led by powerful General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, grew out of former militias, known as the Janjaweed, which carried out a brutal crackdown in Sudan’s Darfur region during the decades of conflict there.

In a rare televised speech on Thursday, a top army general warned of potential clashes with the RSF, accusing it of deploying forces in Khartoum and other areas of Sudan without the army’s consent.

The RSF defended the presence of its forces in an earlier statement.

The paramilitary recently deployed troops near the northern Sudanese town of Merowe.

Also, videos circulating on social media on Thursday showed what appeared to be RSF-armed vehicles being transported into Khartoum, farther to the south.