‘Suspicious item’ at Trump Tower deemed safe – police

A suspicious items found inside Trump Tower has been determined to be harmless, police said.

The New York Police Department’s counterterrorism chief, James Waters, said on Twitter that packages found in the building “have been deemed safe” by the department’s bomb squad.

An officer at President Donald Trump’s high-rise first noticed a suspicious item at about 4.30pm (9.30pm BST) on Friday.

Authorities did not immediately give further details about what was found.

The situation at Trump Tower (725 5th Ave, #Manhattan) has been assessed. There is no danger at this time. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 27, 2018

Fifth Avenue was closed on the block in front of the skyscraper while police investigated.

The president was not in New York Friday.

The suspicious packages at @realDonaldTrump Tower have been deemed safe by the @NYPDCT Bomb Squad.



Expect to see residual delays and emergency vehicles in the area. pic.twitter.com/vKG499IInE — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) July 27, 2018

Sections of Trump Tower are open to the public, including its lobby and shops.

Public access has led to several scares involving items left by tourists, including a backpack containing toys that prompted an evacuation in 2016.

