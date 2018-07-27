News World News

Saturday 28 July 2018

‘Suspicious item’ at Trump Tower deemed safe – police

Parts of Fifth Avenue in New York were closed during the investigation.

Donald Trump was not in New York at the time (PA)
By Associated Press Reporter

A suspicious items found inside Trump Tower has been determined to be harmless, police said.

The New York Police Department’s counterterrorism chief, James Waters, said on Twitter that packages found in the building “have been deemed safe” by the department’s bomb squad.

An officer at President Donald Trump’s high-rise first noticed a suspicious item at about 4.30pm (9.30pm BST) on Friday.

Authorities did not immediately give further details about what was found.

Fifth Avenue was closed on the block in front of the skyscraper while police investigated.

The president was not in New York Friday.

Sections of Trump Tower are open to the public, including its lobby and shops.

Public access has led to several scares involving items left by tourists, including a backpack containing toys that prompted an evacuation in 2016.

Press Association

