The lawyer for an American man being held in Moscow on suspicion of spying has said that classified Russian materials were found on him when he was arrested.

Suspected US spy had materials containing ‘state secrets’, says lawyer

Paul Whelan, a former US Marine who also has UK citizenship, was arrested in Moscow at the end of December.

The former serviceman is also a citizen of Ireland, Canada and the US.

The arrest raised speculation that he could be swapped for one of the Russians being held in the US, such as gun rights activist Maria Butina, who has pleaded guilty to acting as a foreign agent in the US.

Whelan is to appear in court, where the judge is expected to extend his arrest.

Spying charges carry a prison sentence of up to 20 years in Russia.

Whelan’s lawyer Vladimir Zherebenkov told Russian news agencies before the hearing that when Whelan was detained at a Moscow hotel at the end of December he had something with him that contained “state secrets”.

The lawyer added that he did not know how Whelan got hold of those materials or what he was going to do with them.

