Monday 29 January 2018

Suspected Toronto serial killer facing three new murder charges

A 66-year-old landscaper now faces five counts of first degree murder – with investigators saying more victims connected to the case could emerge.

Forensic officers stand outside a house connected to Bruce McArthur, an alleged serial killer, in Madoc, Ontario (AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

A suspected serial killer has been charged with three more killings by Toronto police after human remains were found in gardens the accused had worked in.

Officers in the Canadian city believe more victims could be found after charges were brought against landscape gardener Bruce McArthur.

Inquiries are continuing into the case (AP)

The 66-year-old was charged earlier this month with first-degree murder over the presumed deaths of Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman, who were both reported missing from Toronto’s gay village area at separate times last year.

Det Sgt Hank Idsinga said McArthur has been charged with three more counts of first degree murder.

The officer said dismembered remains were found hidden in the bottom of large planters in gardens McArthur had worked on.

