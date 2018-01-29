Suspected Toronto serial killer facing three new murder charges

Officers in the Canadian city believe more victims could be found after charges were brought against landscape gardener Bruce McArthur.

Inquiries are continuing into the case (AP)

The 66-year-old was charged earlier this month with first-degree murder over the presumed deaths of Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman, who were both reported missing from Toronto’s gay village area at separate times last year.

Det Sgt Hank Idsinga said McArthur has been charged with three more counts of first degree murder.