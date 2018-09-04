Suspected bomb found near US embassy in Cairo

A suspected explosive device has been found near the heavily fortified US embassy in the heart of Cairo, authorities said.

Egyptian security officials said the device was spotted outside the concrete barriers that encircle the embassy and the ambassador’s residence in the leafy district of Garden City.

• We are aware of a reported incident on Simon Bolivar Street in Cairo. Please avoid the area and monitor local media for updates. We are aware of reports that public transportation near the area has been disrupted due to the incident. Please exercise caution. — US Embassy Cairo (@USEmbassyCairo) September 4, 2018

The US embassy said in a tweet that it was “aware of a reported incident” near the embassy and advised American citizens to avoid the area.

The area around the embassy has for decades been heavily policed, with concrete barriers blocking vehicular traffic in its immediate vicinity.

The British embassy is across the road from the US site.

