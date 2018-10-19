A Bulgarian court has ordered a suspect in the rape and killing of a television journalist to remain in custody until his trial.

A Bulgarian court has ordered a suspect in the rape and killing of a television journalist to remain in custody until his trial.

Suspect says he killed Bulgarian journalist but did not mean to

Severin Krassimirov told reporters before the district court hearing in Ruse on Friday that he killed Viktoria Marinova, but did not mean to.

The 21-year-old Krassimirov said: “I regret it so much.

A photo of Viktoria Marinova (Filip Dvorski/AP)

“I cannot believe I did it.”

Ms Marinova’s body was found by the Danube River in Ruse on October 6.

Investigators said she was suffocated and hit on the head.

So far, they have rejected suggestions the 30-year-old journalist’s death could be linked to her work reporting on corruption.

Krassimirov was extradited to Bulgaria on Wednesday from Germany, where his mother lives.

Press Association