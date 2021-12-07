| 4.6°C Dublin

Suspect in killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi arrested in France

French radio RTL said the Saudi suspect was arrested at Charles de Galle airport near Paris as he was trying to board a flight to Riyadh.

Jamal Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in 2018

Jamal Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in 2018 (Johnny Green/PA)

Jamal Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in 2018 (Johnny Green/PA)

Jamal Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in 2018 (Johnny Green/PA)

By Associated Press Reporter

A suspect in the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has been arrested in France, a French judicial official has said.

The official said the suspect was being detained on Tuesday on the basis of a Turkish arrest warrant.

French radio RTL said the Saudi suspect, Khalid Aedh Al-Otaibi, was arrested at Charles de Galle airport near Paris as he was trying to board a flight to Riyadh.

Mr al-Otaibi was one of more than a dozen Saudi officials sanctioned by the US treasury in 2018 over Mr Khashoggi’s killing and dismemberment at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul that year.

