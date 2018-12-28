News World News

Friday 28 December 2018

Suspect in death of California officer arrested

Officer Ronil Singh of Newman Police Department (Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

The man accused of killing a California police officer during a traffic stop has been captured, authorities say.

Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson told reporters that Gustavo Perez Arriaga was arrested in Bakersfield over the death of Cpl Ronil Singh.

The sheriff says Perez Arriaga was in the country illegally after crossing the border in Arizona.

He did not say when that happened, but that he has been in the US for several years.

Mr Christianson says Perez Arriaga is from Mexico and was trying to cross back over the border before his arrest.

The sheriff says Perez Arriaga had two prior drunken driving arrests and known gang affiliations.

