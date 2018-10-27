Suspect in custody in fatal Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

A suspect is in custody after a shooting caused “multiple casualties” at a Pittsburgh synagogue, police have said.

Three officers were also shot in the attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill area on Saturday.

ALERT: There is an active shooter in the area of WILKINS and Shady. Avoid the area. More info will be released when it is available. — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 27, 2018

Police spokesman Chris Togneri said they have no more information at this time because they are still trying to clear the building and figure out if any more threats exist.

The synagogue is located at the intersection of Wilkins and Shady avenues.

The tree-lined residential neighbourhood, about 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh, is the hub of Pittsburgh’s Jewish community.

Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

President Donald Trump said has been monitoring the shooting.

In a tweet, Mr Trump encouraged people to shelter in place and said “looks like multiple fatalities”.

Press Association