Suspect in custody in fatal Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Three officers were also shot in the attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood on Saturday.

Police respond to an active shooter situation at the Tree of Life Synagogue (Pam Panchak/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
A suspect is in custody after a shooting caused “multiple casualties” at a Pittsburgh synagogue, police have said.

Police spokesman Chris Togneri said they have no more information at this time because they are still trying to clear the building and figure out if any more threats exist.

The synagogue is located at the intersection of Wilkins and Shady avenues.

The tree-lined residential neighbourhood, about 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh, is the hub of Pittsburgh’s Jewish community.

President Donald Trump said has been monitoring the shooting.

In a tweet, Mr Trump encouraged people to shelter in place and said “looks like multiple fatalities”.

