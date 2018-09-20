News World News

Thursday 20 September 2018

Suspect in critical condition after Maryland shooting claims at least three lives

Local and federal officers in the US state had earlier responded to the ‘active shooter’ situation.

Authorities respond to a shooting in Maryland (Jerry Jackson/AP)
Authorities respond to a shooting in Maryland (Jerry Jackson/AP)

By Eric Tucker

The lone suspect in a shooting in the US state of Maryland is in custody in a critical condition.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler said there was no longer any threat at the Rite Aid distribution centre where the Thursday morning shooting took place.

He said there were multiple injuries and multiple fatalities but that authorities were taking care in the preliminary investigation to avoid giving incorrect information.

ipanews_7e80d4b3-72a1-4442-bb87-0e970a2150df_embedded238648950
Authorities respond tothe shooting (Jerry Jackson/AP)

A law enforcement official has said that three people were killed in the shooting, based on preliminary information.

Mr Gahler said the call about shots fired came in from the Rite Aid distribution centre at 9.06am, and deputies and other officers were on the scene in just over five minutes.

Before the incident ended, the FBI’s Baltimore field office tweeted that it was responding and assisting the sheriff’s office with the situation.

ipanews_7e80d4b3-72a1-4442-bb87-0e970a2150df_embedded238648707
Authorities respond to the shooting (Jerry Jackson/AP)

The Baltimore field division of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted that its special agents were responding too.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News