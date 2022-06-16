Suspect fatally shot British journalist Dom Phillips, Brazilian police say

A suspect has confessed to fatally shooting Dom Phillips of Britain and Bruno Pereira of Brazil in the Amazon, Brazil’s federal police have said (Edmar Barros/AP)

A suspect has confessed to fatally shooting Dom Phillips of Britain and his Brazilian companion Bruno Pereira in the Amazon, Brazil’s federal police have said.

Police said at a news conference in the city of Manaus that the prime suspect in the case confessed and detailed what happened to the pair who went missing on June 5.

The federal investigator, Eduardo Alexandre Fontes, said Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, 41, nicknamed Pelado, told officers he used a firearm to kill the two men.

Mr Fontes said the suspect took police to a spot on Wednesday where they recovered human remains.

Expand Close A federal police officer escorts a suspect towards a river in the area where Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and freelance British journalist Dom Phillips disappeared (Edmar Barros/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A federal police officer escorts a suspect towards a river in the area where Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and freelance British journalist Dom Phillips disappeared (Edmar Barros/AP)

The remains had not yet been positively identified, federal police said.

“We found the bodies three kilometres (nearly two miles) into the woods,” the investigator said.

He said other arrests would be made soon in the case.

Another officer, Guilherme Torres of the Amazonas state police, said the missing men’s boat had not been found yet but police knew the area where it purportedly was hidden by those involved in the crime.

“They put put bags of dirt on the boat so it would sink,” he said.

As federal police announced they would hold a news conference, colleagues of Mr Pereira called a vigil outside the headquarters of the Brazilian government’s Indigenous affairs agency in Brasilia.

The indigenous expert was on leave from the agency when he disappeared on June 5 while travelling with Mr Phillips, a British freelance journalist and regular contributor to The Guardian newspaper.

Expand Close Federal police officers arrive at the pier after searching for Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and freelance British journalist Dom Phillips (Edmar Barros/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Federal police officers arrive at the pier after searching for Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and freelance British journalist Dom Phillips (Edmar Barros/AP)

Mr Pereira, 41, and Mr Phillips, 57, were last seen on their boat in a river near the entrance of the Javari Valley Indigenous Territory, which borders Peru and Colombia. That area has seen violent conflicts between fishermen, poachers and government agents.

Developments began moving on Wednesday when federal police officers took a suspect they did not identify at the time out on the river toward search parties looking for the missing men.

An Associated Press photographer in Atalaia do Norte, the city closest to the search zone, witnessed police taking the suspect, who was in a hood.

On Tuesday, police said they had arrested a second suspect in connection with the disappearance. He was identified as Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, 41, a fisherman and a brother of Pelado, who police already had characterised as their main suspect.

Mr de Oliveira told AP on Friday that he had visited Pelado in jail and was told that local police had tortured him in attempts to get a confession. Mr de Oliveira said his brother was innocent.

Indigenous people who were with Mr Pereira and Mr Phillips have said that Pelado brandished a rifle at them on the day before the two men disappeared.